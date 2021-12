The trailer for the Nash Bridges reunion just dropped before Saturday’s premiere, and it might be worth tuning in just to see Willie Brown in a pot dispensary. Your No. 1 movie at the U.S. box office right now is a Ghostbusters sequel. The most anticipated movie of the holiday season is a Matrix sequel. And television knows where its bread is buttered too, as nostalgia-soaked sequels and reboots are a far surer bet than creating original work these days. And so your most anticipated non-football television event of Thanksgiving weekend is the Nash Bridges reunion movie that was shot right here in San Francisco, premiering at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the USA Network, and whose trailer is seen below.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO