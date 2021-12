There are places in the world where it's very common to live to be 100 years old. But in the United States, the average life expectancy is only 77 years, which is below the average for the rest of the world. While there are things we can't control like genetics or age, there are things we can control like the food and drinks we consume. And according to research, one of the worst foods to eat if you want to live to be 100 is any type of ultra-processed food.

