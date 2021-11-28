ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Billikens beat Duke 4-3, move into NCAA Soccer quarterfinals

By Dave Jobe
 5 days ago

The Billikens men’s soccer team continues it’s undefeated season. They went down to Durham, North Carolina and beat Duke 4-3 in the NCAA Soccer Tournament. The win moves SLU, the 10th seed in the tournament into the quarterfinals. The Billikens built a 3-1 lead on goals by Mason Leeth, John Klein and Simon Becher. Duke responded with two goals in a little over three minutes in the second half to tie the match at 3-3. But in the 79th minute, the Billikens scored an own goal off a corner kick to retake the lead at 4-3 and that’s how it ended.

With the victory SLU advances to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. They will play the #2 seed Washington either next Saturday, December 4 or Sunday, December 5.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SLU falls 4-0 in NCAA 2nd round women's soccer

Rutgers scored goals early in each half and St. Louis University struggled to generate any offense Friday night as the Scarlet Knights beat the Billikens 4-0 in the second round of the women’s soccer NCAA Tournament at Rutgers. The No. 5 Scarlet Knights kept SLU goalkeeper Emily Puricelli busy, and...
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s soccer ends postseason run with loss to Duke in NCAA tournament

The Bruins held on for 86 minutes, but in the end, 11 proved to be greater than 10. UCLA men’s soccer (11-7-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) was three minutes from a clean sheet and a berth into the Round of 16 of the NCAA tournament, but playing a man down was too much to overcome as No. 7 seed Duke (14-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC) scored two goals in 39 seconds to down the Bruins 2-1. Freshman goalkeeper Nate Crockford and the Bruin defense denied 25 Blue Devil shots before the 26th and 27th ended the blue and gold’s season Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
berryvikings.com

Vikings' Historic Season Comes To An End At NCAA Quarterfinals

The end of the season wasn't what the team envisioned. Yet when the Berry Vikings walked off the volleyball court at Francis Fieldhouse on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday night, they did so holding their heads up high, knowing that they had made history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
