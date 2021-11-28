Billikens beat Duke 4-3, move into NCAA Soccer quarterfinals

The Billikens men’s soccer team continues it’s undefeated season. They went down to Durham, North Carolina and beat Duke 4-3 in the NCAA Soccer Tournament. The win moves SLU, the 10th seed in the tournament into the quarterfinals. The Billikens built a 3-1 lead on goals by Mason Leeth, John Klein and Simon Becher. Duke responded with two goals in a little over three minutes in the second half to tie the match at 3-3. But in the 79th minute, the Billikens scored an own goal off a corner kick to retake the lead at 4-3 and that’s how it ended.

With the victory SLU advances to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. They will play the #2 seed Washington either next Saturday, December 4 or Sunday, December 5.

