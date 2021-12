Wedgewood surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. It was an even game through one period, but Wedgewood gave up three tallies in the second, and that ended up deciding the contest. The 29-year-old has lost three games in a row, allowing 12 goals in that span. He appeared to have taken control of the Coyotes' No. 1 job in goal, but Karel Vejmelka has won his last two starts in impressive fashion and may be ready to see more playing time again. Neither goalie is likely to fare well in Friday's game versus the Golden Knights.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO