ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Grabs helper in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Stralman recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Stralman was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Produces helper

Lyubushkin recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Lyubushkin helped out on Jakob Chychrun's game-tying goal at 14:18 of the third period. The 27-year-old Lyubushkin has three assists, 12 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 17 contests. He'll continue to be more valuable on the ice than in fantasy as a physical presence on the blue line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting in Minnesota

Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Khudobin was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Flyers, turning aside 31 of 33 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 35-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth win of the year in a road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 3.83 goals per game at home this season, fourth in the NHL.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Helper#Minus 5
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Picks up helper in loss

Gagner notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Gagner had the lone helper on Joe Veleno's third-period tally. Despite bottom-six deployment, Gagner has done alright in November with five helpers in 10 games. He's up to eight points, 30 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 19 contests overall, though it's tough to trust the veteran forward when he doesn't play on a scoring line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Mikael Backlund: Grabs helper in Thursday's win

Backlund logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Backlund fed Andrew Mangiapane for the latter's second goal of the contest. The 32-year-old Backlund has started the year a bit quietly with six points, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 17 contests. The Swede will likely continue to play in a middle-six role with power-play time, which gives him some low-end fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in shootout loss

Crouse scored a goal on four shots, levied four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Crouse has picked up three goals and two helpers in his last six games. The winger retied Thursday's game at 3-3 with his tally at 19:17 of the second period. For the season, he's emerged as a bit of a power winger with nine points, 42 shots on net, 39 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 17 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Grabs two helpers in rout

Aston-Reese notched two assists in Thursday's 6-0 dismantling of the Habs. Aston-Reese continues to search for his first goal of the season but brought his six-game pointless streak to a close with Thursday's performance. The 27-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to offer consistent point production this season, with his ceiling likely in the 15-20 point range.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Kept busy in shootout loss

Wedgewood allowed four goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Wedgewood was peppered with pucks in the contest, which frequently saw the teams score in quick succession over the final two periods. The 29-year-old dropped to a 2-3-2 record in eight contests between the Coyotes and the Devils. He owns a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Since he's started three of the last four contests, he may be starting to take over the No. 1 job from Karel Vejmelka, though both netminders remain risky options in fantasy given the lousy team situation.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Contributes helper in loss

Larkin produced an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Larkin didn't miss time after he cleared COVID-19 protocols following a false positive. The 25-year-old is on a four-game point streak with four goals and two helpers in that span. For the year, the Michigan native is up to 15 points (eight goals, seven helpers) in as many contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Chips in with helper

Lindholm provided an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Lindholm earned the secondary assist on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the second period just after a power play expired. The 26-year-old Lindholm has picked up four points in his last three games after recently going three contests without a point. The Swede is reliable mostly because he's consistent -- he's up to eight goals, 10 assists, 51 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 17 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Limited to three grabs in loss

Pitts secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Falcons' 25-0 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. Pitts checked in tied for second in receptions and as the sole runner-up in receiving yards for the Falcons on the night, but neither tally was anything that would qualify as a useful figure from a fantasy perspective. The rookie tight end had even more attention heaped upon him than usual with both Calvin Ridley (personal) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) out, and it helped lead to his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Pitts has yet to top four catches in any of his last four games, although a potentially favorable Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars on the road a week from Sunday could help break that unfavorable pattern.
NFL
NESN

Anton Blidh Apparently Hasn’t Grabbed Hold Of Spot Over Trent Frederic

If Anton Blidh is pulled from the lineup when Trent Frederic returns, he can at least have the piece of mind that it wasn’t because he didn’t do his job. Blidh has seen a fair amount of work since Frederic was injured nearly two weeks ago against the Ottawa Senators. The 26-year-old has stepped in and done a fine job as a bottom six left-winger, and in doing so has made the case that Frederic, not Blidh, should be the odd man out when everyone is healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Offers helper

Kurashev produced an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Kurashev turned a negative into a positive after the Blackhawks killed his minor penalty for holding. He retrieved a loose puck and set up Alex DeBrincat for the latter's second tally of the contest. Kurashev has five assists, 23 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in 16 contests, and the Swiss winger won't carry much fantasy appeal while in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alexander Edler: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Edler notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes. He had a hand in each of the Kings' first two tallies of the afternoon. Edler has given Los Angeles some solid blueline depth, but on the season the 35-year-old has only six points, all helpers, in 17 games.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Chips in with helper

Strome recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Strome earned the secondary helper on Brandon Hagel's lone tally in the contest. The 24-year-old Strome has gotten on the scoresheet in two of the last four games, though he's still at just three points in 11 outings overall. The Ontario native has added 19 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, and it appears interim head coach Derek King will give him more of a chance to succeed than former bench boss Jeremy Colliton did early in the season.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Anton Blidh creating competition

Trent Frederic skated on Sunday morning and appears to be on the road to recovery after absorbing a big hit in the Bruins’ win over Ottawa on Nov. 9. He could be available as soon as Wednesday for the B’s Thanksgiving Eve game in Buffalo. But how soon he actually...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Grabs power-play helper

Geekie recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Geekie helped out on a Jared McCann goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Geekie saw just 6:35 of ice time Sunday -- that's his lowest mark of the season by a mile. He's collected four points in 18 outings, with both of his assists coming on the power play. Based on his dwindling ice time, Geekie could be in doubt for an everyday role in the lineup -- Nathan Bastian has been healthy scratched for the last five games but could be an option to enter the lineup if head coach Dave Hakstol shakes things up.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Overtime Loss to Coyotes the Result of Inconsistent Offense

The Los Angeles Kings have dropped four straight games following their seven-game win streak, but their overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night was maybe the most frustrating of the four as the game was theirs for the taking. After turning a corner with their big winning streak, it might be back to the drawing board for head coach Todd McLellan. Here are four takeaways from the overtime loss.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Brenden Dillon: Sends helper in loss

Dillon recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins. Dillon helped out on Dominic Toninato's first-period tally. The 31-year-old Dillon has seen his scoring pace decline a bit this year after he posted 19 points in 56 outings with the Capitals last season. He's at three assists, 61 hits, 23 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 18 contests in 2021-22 as a more defensive presence in the top four.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy