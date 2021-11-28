Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Grabs helper in loss

Pitts secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Falcons' 25-0 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. Pitts checked in tied for second in receptions and as the sole runner-up in receiving yards for the Falcons on the night, but neither tally was anything that would qualify as a useful figure from a fantasy perspective. The rookie tight end had even more attention heaped upon him than usual with both Calvin Ridley (personal) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) out, and it helped lead to his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Pitts has yet to top four catches in any of his last four games, although a potentially favorable Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars on the road a week from Sunday could help break that unfavorable pattern.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO