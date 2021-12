The Carolina Panthers have activated right guard John Miller to 53-man roster in advance of tomorrow’s game against the Washington Football Team. He is expected to start. Miller missed three weeks (the minimum amount of time before he could return) with an ankle injury. For all of the Panthers woes along the offensive line in 2021, Matt Rhules’ support for Miller as one of the team’s best interior linemen has never wavered.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO