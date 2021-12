Illinois State men's basketball snapped its two-game losing streak with an 81-71 win over D-2 Purdue Northwest Saturday at Redbird Arena. After coming back to Normal after traveling to Cancun Mexico for a pair of games, ISU had to shake off some jet lag in its rebound win against the Pride. The Redbirds already had some warm-up before the game cheering on ISU’s volleyball team for its Missouri Valley Conference Championship win.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO