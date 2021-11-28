ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Police: 1 dead after shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are now investigating a homicide after a person was shot Saturday night. Greensboro Polices identified the victim as Lyndon Allen...

Robin Mathis
5d ago

My prayers goes out to the police officers in Greenspan and Winston Salem 🙏 🙌 everyday Thanks for your Services and may God keep you guys covered in the Blood of Jesus 🙏 🤲

Fred Rudd Jr.
5d ago

I've live in Greensboro my entire life, actually the are got a little better after St. James apt. got ripped out of the cement. But Asberry is in the same spot. Asberry has a different look and feel about it. First shooting there hopefully no more.

City
