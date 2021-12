I often wonder about the way the first Thanksgiving is taught in school. I consider the hand-turkeys and the headbands with feathers on them, and the way the focus has shifted from history to maybe spelling as children scratch out their heartfelt, “I’m thankful for”s onto colorful strips of paper. More recently, I’ve been considering the picture books of brown men with braids and horses sharing corn with light-skinned men in all black and silly top-hats. Both parties are alway smiling.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO