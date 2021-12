Former linebacker Ryan Shazier sees that Ben Roethlisberger may very well be playing in his final games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roethlisberger is currently in his 18th campaign with the Steelers and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. While there has been rampant speculation that Roethlisberger and the Steelers may part ways at the end of the season, there has not yet been any final declaration made by either side on this matter.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO