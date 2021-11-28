ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Shoppers in Bismarck participate in Small Business Saturday

By Cameron Brewer
 5 days ago

“I might do 50 to 100 a day and literally thousands today,” Dakota Nuts-N-Candy owner Mike Iken said.

“I think maybe 100, or 125,” Ferguson Books & Moore Associate Ariella Fogel said.

The time is now for the holiday shopping rush; we’re just one day after Black Friday. Now is the time for small businesses to get their share of revenue.

“Small business Saturday is kind of like the start of the holiday season for us, and without Small Business Saturday, that’s a huge part of our yearly sales,” Iken said.

“I think it’s a really good idea that we do this,” Fogel said.

Need help finding the perfect book to read, Ferguson Books & More is there to assist.

“The Farmers Lawyer, it’s definitely The Farmers Lawyer,” Fogel said.

If shopping for something sweet to fulfill the taste buds, stores like Dakota Nuts-N-Candy are there.

“Pecan pralines have been our most popular one today,” Iken said.

Mike Iken has been operating Dakota Nuts-N-Candy for over six years after having a vision for wanting to open a candy store in Bismarck for people to enjoy.

“I thought what does Bismarck not have? Does it have that feel good candy store that we used to have in the old days?” Iken said.

The community in Bismarck have been giving their support to the small businesses in the area.

Some businesses posted signs encouraging the community to participate in local shopping.

“These are people in our community, the better we support them, the better we do as a whole,” small business shopper Stacey Hutzenbiler said.

“If you spend $50, you get a $10 gift card for free,” Fogel said.

Iken says if people continue to shop locally, it will help small businesses like his thrive even during a pandemic.

“It’s not just me, but it’s people in Bismarck and Mandan that people are supporting, so thank you for doing that,”Iken said.

“It’s fun to see people, help them find what they want to read, and see all of the different people that come this way,” Fogel said.

In addition to Small Business Saturday, two local authors Sarah Vogel and Mandy Anderson held a book signing at Ferguson Books Saturday.

