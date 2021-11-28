Dozens gather in Bismarck for tree lighting ceremony

An annual tradition enjoyed by many in Bismarck kicked off the holiday season once again.

The Capital City Christmas Celebration returned to Bismarck’s Peace Park which was lit with lights and Christmas tree decorations.

Santa Claus was, of course, in attendance, giving families the opportunity to make some holiday memories.

Christmas carols were sung, free refreshments handed out, and there was also the lighting of the Christmas tree, which is about 70 feet tall.

Mayor Steve Bakken says this is always a time to look forward to.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are so gracious, they are so excited to see the kids, and the kids are excited to see them. That’s what this year is all about,” City of Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said.

This is the 3rd year the Capital City Christmas Celebration has taken place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.