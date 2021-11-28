ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey Bears postpone two games due to COVID-19 protocols

By Allie Berube
 5 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Hershey Bears were forced to postpone two games due to league COVID-19 protocols.

The American Hockey League announced that both Sunday, Nov. 28’s home game and Wednesday, Dec. 1’s road game have been postponed. Both games were against Lehigh Valley.

WATHC: Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson on needing to be better this season

“This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel,” the team said in a release on Saturday night.

Make-up dates are yet to be determined. Fans who purchased tickets are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled.

Quick Hits with Bears Head Coach Scott Allen on street smarts, marriage advice & more

The Hershey Bears are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 8-5-2-1 record. The Bears last played on Friday in a 7-3 loss to Rochester.

