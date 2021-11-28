ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Mosinee boys basketball pounces on Wausau East

By Paul Lecker
 5 days ago
MOSINEE – The Mosinee boys basketball team used a 30-10 run over the final eight minutes of the first half to pull away and went on to defeat Wausau East 93-52 on Saturday at its home holiday tournament.

Leading 26-15 with 8:10 to go in the first half, the Indians were able to take control as they allowed East just one point on its final 17 possessions of the half.

Ten different Mosinee players scored in the game, with Evan Utphall and Davin Stoffel each scoring 18 points. Kyle Miller added 12 and Keagan Jirschele chipped in 10 for the Indians (2-0).

Noah Stroming had 17 points to lead Wausau East (0-2).

Mosinee opens its Great Northern Conference schedule Friday at Antigo. Wausau East is off until next Saturday, Dec. 4, when it hosts Green Bay East for a nonconference game.

Indians 93, Lumberjacks 52

Wausau East 25 27 – 52

Mosinee 56 37 – 93

WAUSAU EAST (52):

Caden Werth 1 0-0 2, Nate Murphy 1 0-0 3, Nick Sielaff 0 0-0 0, Isaac Rozwadowski 2 0-0 4, Jesse Napgezek 0 2-4 2, Nicholai Ogstad 0 0-2 0, Jack Cayley 0 0-0 0, Noah Stroming 7 1-3 17, Gabe Napgezak 3 4-7 10, Jayden Garrett 2 0-1 5, Brady Prihoda 0 0-0 0, Abdul Valid 0 1-4 1, R.J. Stroming 0 2-2 2, Dylan Buchberger 3 0-0 6. FG: 19. FT: 10-23. 3-pointers: 4 (N. Stroming 2, Garrett 1, Murphy 1). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-2.

MOSINEE (93): Drake Gros 3 0-0 7, Evan Utphall 7 3-3 18, Trenton Dorn 3 2-5 8, Trevor Garski 3 1-2 8, Cole Kowalski 1 2-3 4, Keagan Jirschele 5 0-0 10, Garrett Shupe 0 0-0 0, Kyle Miller 5 0-0 12, Zach Denzine 0 0-0 0, David Haskin 0 0-0 0, Landen Thomer 1 0-1 2, Davin Stoffel 7 4-8 18, Charlie Spink 2 2-2 6. FG: 37. FT: 14-24. 3-pointers: 5 (Miller 2, Garski 1, Utphall 1, Grod 1). Fouls: 26. Fouled out: Dorn. Record: 2-0.

