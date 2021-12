The only adjustment that Teofimo Lopez Jr. is expected to make is adding five pounds to his frame. That was the common takeaway among the team following Lopez’s first career defeat, a stunning split decision in favor of George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10KOs) in their thrilling lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight championship Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Lopez (16-1, 12KOs) was vocal in the months-long buildup to the fight about it being his last at lightweight, a sentiment his team fully shares to the point of not even thinking about staying at the weight long enough to attempt to avenge the loss.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO