Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night.
Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.Ed-itorial: In an increasingly futile football season, thank heaven for Southeastern and Nicholls
A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56% percent from the floor overall.
The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.
Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
