NBA

Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.

Ed-itorial: In an increasingly futile football season, thank heaven for Southeastern and Nicholls

A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56% percent from the floor overall.

The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Related
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Sinks Crazy 60-Foot Shot That Doesn’t Count

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell connected on a crazy 60-foot shot that didn’t count during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Saturday, November 27. With 7:55 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell hit nothing but net on...
NBA
Daily Herald

Ingram, Valanciunas pace Pelicans past Wizards, 127-102

NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans looked determined to redeem themselves after a listless, sloppy performance earlier this week marked the nadir of an already dismal start to the season. Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans won...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s heartfelt message to Rudy Gay amid Jazz debut

The Utah Jazz notched back-to-back wins after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City, 119-103. Thursday night’s matchup saw the debut of veteran swingman Rudy Gay, who contributed heavily to the Jazz’s cause. In 18 minutes of floor time, the 35-year-old registered 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists....
NBA
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
midutahradio.com

Jazz roll to another blowout, rout Kings 123-105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz rolled the Sacramento Kings 123-105. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz...
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Flies For Alley-Oop Dunk Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell flew toward the hoop for a two-handed slam dunk on an alley-oop during the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 6:57 remaining in the first quarter,...
NBA
ABC4

Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz to blowout win over Sacramento, 123-105

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are on a roll again. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz took the lead for good […]
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Memphis Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and before the game All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz do nothing well in loss to Pelicans

The Utah Jazz lost, 98-97 Friday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the worst teams in the league on a Devonte Graham 3-pointer with one second left. You are probably accustomed to seeing some “High Notes” below, followed by the bad stuff. But tonight, there wasn’t anything the Jazz did that warranted praise.
NBA
ABC4

Balanced attack leads Jazz past Oklahoma City, 110-104

OKLAHOMA CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell started slow, but finished strong. Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday night. Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points. “It’s what […]
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Make No Excuses After Tough Loss To Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz suffered their worst loss of the season falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 98-97. The Jazz erased a six point deficit with under five minutes to play, building a four point lead with 37 seconds remaining, but allowed the Pelicans to score the final five points of the game to emerge with the win.
NBA
ABC4

Jazz rebound with 127-105 blowout victory over New Orleans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There would be no last-second dramatics this time around. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season. A […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reacts to Utah’s wild number of ejections

The Utah Jazz have had quite a number of their players thrown out of games this season, and the early ejections have resulted in some entertaining comments on the end of the Jazz’s star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Eric Walden shares via Twitter:. Notably, the Jazz have had six ejections in...
NBA
101 WIXX

Devonte’ Graham’s late 3-pointer lifts Pelicans past Jazz

Devonte’ Graham drained a clutch 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining and Brandon Ingram scored 21 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans pull off a 98-97 upset win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Utah took a 97-93 lead on a Rudy Gobert free throw...
NBA
kslsports.com

Pelicans Stun Jazz With Late Three-Pointer

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Pelicans stunned the Utah Jazz with a late three-pointer and picked up a win in Salt Lake City. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. New Orleans beat Utah, 98-97. First Quarter. The Jazz offense got off to...
NBA
