ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rantanen scores hat trick in Avalanche 6-2 win over Nashville Predators

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peLu8_0d8KIwIp00

DENVER (KDVR) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals and an assist in the Colorado Avalanche win over the Nashville Predators Saturday night.

“You want the puck on your best players’ stick as much as possible … and that’s what Mikko is,” coach Jared Bednar said.

Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri and Tyson Jost scored goals while Cale Makar notched three assists. Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog helped on two and earned 15 penalty minutes after a fight with Mattias Ekholm.

Bradley Chubb activated from IR; Chargers head coach Staley eager to see mentor and star pupil

Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, while Jonas Johansson turned away 26 shots.

The Avs are 6-0-1 in the last seven in Denver at Ball Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Mikko Rantanen picked up a hat trick and more during dominant win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Mikko Rantanen had quite the night during Saturday’s matchup against the Nashville...
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche respond to disappointing Dallas performance with huge win over Nashville

It was a near picture-perfect response from the Colorado Avalanche after their lackluster performance last night in Dallas, as the Avs knocked off old friend Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators 6-2 Saturday night back at home. If you tuned into the DNVR Avalanche Postgame Show after the Avs lost 3-1 in Dallas, you heard a show filled with plenty…
NHL
westkentuckystar.com

Predators fall to Avalanche, 6-2

Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 6-2. It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. Cale Makar finished with three assists, but had...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Rantanen Can Continue Elite Goal-Scoring Pace and Hit 50

Often in the shadow of fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, it is probably fair to say that Mikko Rantanen doesn’t get the league-wide credit he deserves. More of a goal scorer than MacKinnon, the Finnish forward can use that to separate himself and show off his own skills, and he can do that this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Matt Bradley
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Tyson Jost
NHL

Maple Leafs score eight in win against Avalanche, Matthews has hat trick

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his fourth NHL hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in an 8-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Matthews has a four-game goal streak, and Toronto has won five in a row. "It was just a really good effort from...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 7, Stars 2

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 7-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday night:. Just 48 hours after a sluggish game against the San Jose Sharks - and more specifically, a sluggish opening period - the Wild responded with one of its stronger frames of the early season.
NHL
Sturgis Journal

Captain K-Wing nets hat trick in win

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-4-0-0) continued their short, three-game road trip this past weekend with a pair of games in Indiana. On Friday, the K-Wings traveled to Fort Wayne (7-2-1-0) to take on the Komets. The Komets were playing shorthanded, but took control of the game early and didn’t look back as they defeated the K-Wings by a score of 4-2.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Kdvr#The Colorado Avalanche#The Nashville Predators#Ir#Nexstar Media Inc
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sanford scores hat-trick as Sens return to ice

After an eight-day gap between games, the Ottawa Senators returned to the ice Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Sens were beaten 7-5 but Zach Sanford had a hat-trick while the team's power play scored twice, as Three Thoughts details. Sanford scores three. Zach Sanford's first multi-point game as...
NHL
Click10.com

Ovechkin’s hat trick gives Capitals a 4-3 win over Panthers

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. Ovechkin has 18 goals, most through 21 games in a season by a player in at least his 17th season. He’s 19 goals from...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over Ducks

The Colorado Avalanche won their sixth straight game, 5-2, on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Although the game started slowly, and netminder Darcy Kuemper was removed because of equipment issues, the Avalanche were too strong for their opponent. Colorado found scoring easy and have now scored 36 goals in their last six games, to tie the franchise record. Head coach Jared Bednar also became the winningest coach in franchise history last night.
NHL
USA Today

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick in 4-3 win against Florida Panthers

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday. Ovechkin has 18 goals, most through 21 games in a season by a player in at least his 17th season. He's 19 goals from passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list following his 28th hat trick.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Reveals What He Said To Artemi Panarin, Shares Disappointment With Suspension Decision

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has had an eventful week. Last Friday, in a nationally televised game against the Rangers, he was on the receiving end of a thrown glove, after a verbal spat with Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. On Sunday, he drew the ire of Vancouver by slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. And on Monday, he was suspended for that dangerous hit. Marchand spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared his side of both notable altercations. Regarding the Panarin incident, Marchand shared what he said that inspired the glove throw. “I said that no one in Russia likes him,” Marchand shared. “So if...
NHL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy