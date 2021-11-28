Bradley and ISU Men’s Hoops Pick Up Victories
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley picked up a 71-39 victory over Maine Saturday afternoon at Carver Arena behind a career-high 21 points from junior forward Malevy Leons.
Illinois State beat Purdue-Northwest Saturday night at Redbird Arena thanks to a game-high 20 points from Antonio Reeves.
