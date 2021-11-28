Bradley and ISU Men’s Hoops Pick Up Victories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley has been here before but it’s been a while. The Vikings are in the state football semifinals for the first time since winning state in 2015. Tri-Valley, which installed a spread offense for the first time this spring, will play Wilmington in the class 2A semifinals on Saturday. In girls […]

PEORIA, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO