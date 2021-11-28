ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisoho Jawara lifts Weber State past Dixie State 87-70

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 23 points as undefeated Weber State defeated Dixie State 87-70 on Saturday...

