Bismarck, ND

Garbage truck strikes power lines in Bismarck

By Cameron Brewer
 5 days ago

According to Bismarck Police, a sanitation truck became entangled with a power line this morning, pulling down power line poles.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. near South 12th Street and Michigan.

There were power outages in the area because of the crash.

The driver of the truck remained inside the truck until help arrived.

No injuries were reported.

MDU Utilities have been working on the scene in efforts to restore power.

Crash involving a Mack Semi-Truck injures two near Newtown

A man from Stanley, ND was seriously injured on Friday night after he collided with the back of a 2021 Mack Semi-Truck pulling a propane tanker that was slowing down to make a turn onto Highway 8 from Highway 23 at approximately 6:12 p.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Semi-Truck, which was […]
