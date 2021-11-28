Garbage truck strikes power lines in Bismarck

According to Bismarck Police, a sanitation truck became entangled with a power line this morning, pulling down power line poles.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. near South 12th Street and Michigan.

There were power outages in the area because of the crash.

The driver of the truck remained inside the truck until help arrived.

No injuries were reported.

MDU Utilities have been working on the scene in efforts to restore power.

