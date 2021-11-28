Triller Triad Combat results: Alexander Flores edges Matt Mitrione despite knockdown

Alexander Flores was the closest to getting stopped in the Triller Triad Combat co-main event, but still he got his hand raised against Matt Mitrione.

In a fight that went the distance, Flores was rewarded for his work in the latter rounds to take a unanimous decision over UFC veteran Mitrione by scores of 68-64, 67-65 and 68-64.

The heavyweight fight took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The pair came out throwing absolute bombs in the first round, coming close so inflicting some major damage. That moment didn’t happen until Round 2, though, when Mitrione connected with a huge right hand that floored Flores and had him hurt. He barely made it up before the 10-count, then the fight wore on.

Some controversy came in Round 3, when Flores locked up a Dagestani handcuff from a clinch position, which is illegal. Mitrione was irate and complained to referee Dan Miragliotta, but he gathered his wits. Mitrione landed a spinning back fist, which was the first of the event.

The pace slowed down on the back half of the fight. There was a lot more clinching and fighting from in close, and both men had difficulty landing that big shot to change the trajectory of the fight.

Flores was arguably more effective in that situation, and a moment in Round 7 where he knocked Mitrione’s mouthpiece. That seemingly made the difference, as he got the nod from the judges.