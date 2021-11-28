ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller Triad Combat results: Alexander Flores edges Matt Mitrione despite knockdown

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Alexander Flores was the closest to getting stopped in the Triller Triad Combat co-main event, but still he got his hand raised against Matt Mitrione.

In a fight that went the distance, Flores was rewarded for his work in the latter rounds to take a unanimous decision over UFC veteran Mitrione by scores of 68-64, 67-65 and 68-64.

The heavyweight fight took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The pair came out throwing absolute bombs in the first round, coming close so inflicting some major damage. That moment didn’t happen until Round 2, though, when Mitrione connected with a huge right hand that floored Flores and had him hurt. He barely made it up before the 10-count, then the fight wore on.

Some controversy came in Round 3, when Flores locked up a Dagestani handcuff from a clinch position, which is illegal. Mitrione was irate and complained to referee Dan Miragliotta, but he gathered his wits. Mitrione landed a spinning back fist, which was the first of the event.

The pace slowed down on the back half of the fight. There was a lot more clinching and fighting from in close, and both men had difficulty landing that big shot to change the trajectory of the fight.

Flores was arguably more effective in that situation, and a moment in Round 7 where he knocked Mitrione’s mouthpiece. That seemingly made the difference, as he got the nod from the judges.

mmasucka.com

Matt Mitrione “Done” with MMA

After one of the more interesting careers in modern MMA, Matt Mitrione appears to be done with the sport as a whole as he heads into his bout on the Triller Triad Combat card this weekend. Matt Mitrione “Done” with MMA. On the MMA Hour this week, Matt Mitrione discussed...
fightsports.tv

Matt Mitrione Announces Retirement From Professional MMA

Experienced heavyweight fighter Matt Mitrione talked about his retirement. Mitrione (13-9) told the MMA Hour that he would not compete under MMA rules anymore, but he is preparing for the mixed rules fight against Alexander Flores, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. At Trial combat’s events, there are...
mmasucka.com

Triad Combat a Success in Debut Show as Team MMA Wins the Night

A night that no one was quite sure would happen ended up being a fun show, well-paced, and an overall enjoyable experience. Triad Combat took an interesting ring aspect of using triangle and a music act in Metallica and actually made a good event come out of it. They even...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
dexerto.com

Jake Paul claims UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would be “light work”

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him. Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t...
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
