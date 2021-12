The big Monday showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game (noon ET, ESPN/ESPN App) will decide, for now, which is the top team in the country. But Maryland, sitting at third in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, might have something to say about that before the season is over.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO