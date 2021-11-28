Small Businesses are thriving the day after Black Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Small Business Saturday encourages people to get out their shopping shoes again after Black Friday and hit the local businesses around Topeka to show their support.

According to the US Census, there are almost 32 million independent businesses in the United States right now. The Topeka community is home to a small number of those businesses, but people showed up for them in big numbers Saturday.

One of the local businesses getting some attention is the Owl’s Nest Antique Mall and Flea Market. They have two locations in Topeka, and both of those locations were participating in a Turkey Trot today. If someone visited one of the locations they have, they would receive a slip they could then bring to the other location. When they brought it to the other location, they would be entered into a contest to win a $100 gift card.

They did this in an effort to encourage people to buy from local businesses, and they believe it helped.

“We’ve had such a wonderful turnout it is so nice to see everyone supporting the small businesses,” Kasi Haines, the regional manager said.

Community organizations also wanted to encourage people to shop local today too. Organizers of the TopCity Half Marathon hosted a “Keepin’ it Local” 5K in Downtown Topeka Saturday. The organization received sponsorships from local shops downtown, some of those shops offering discounts to people who participated in the 5K.

The point of the event is to encourage people to recognize the amount of potential the small businesses in downtown hold, as well as remind people how far downtown Topeka has come.



“You know any time I can get people down there to visit a restaurant or go in one of the shops, I think it’s just a great addition to the community,” Marc Price, the director of the race, said. “Because a lot of people, even though they live in Topeka, they don’t seem to realize how much downtown has changed from in the past.”

Price said the attendance for the event even doubled this year compared to last, showing how much people care about the local stores of the community.

Haines also said the customers who visited her shop were more than excited to get out their credit cards and cash to spend.



“Everyone just seems excited to be out and about again after being in for so long,” Haines said. “They’ve just really been supportive and shopping until their little hearts are content.”

Small businesses everywhere want to encourage everyone, not just Kansans, to shop local and help support the community always, not just on Small Business Saturday.

