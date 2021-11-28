ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Obituary: Joan M. Carroll

By The Bedford Citizen
 5 days ago

Joan M. Carroll passed away on November 16, 2021. A former long-time Bedford resident, Mrs. Caroll was a...

Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

Through the efforts and generosity of many, the Bedford Food Bank Service was able to provide a robust Thanksgiving dinner to 175 Bedford households and counting. This is more than double our number from last year. With thanks to Victor Tom and the Bedford Rotary for these images. Dinners were...
Transitions: 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive Welcomes the Support of Capt. Mark Sullivan

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.
