An Obituary: Joan M. Carroll

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO