San Antonio, TX

San Antonio mother continues to seek justice five years after son’s murder

 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is not giving up hope for justice, five years after her son was murdered.

Lori Rocha lost her 25-year-old son Aaron Rocha on November 26, 2016, in what SAPD has called a road rage incident.

“There’s a killer out there who hasn’t been caught who shot and killed my son right here in this neighborhood, on this street,” said Lori Rocha.

According to police, Gilbert Aaron Rocha was shot and killed Nov. 26, 2016, in a road rage incident on Huebner Road near Northwest Military Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police said Rocha was a backseat passenger in a blue Ford Explorer traveling westbound when the passenger of a second vehicle fired multiple shots, striking both him and the driver.

His mother holds a call to action every year hoping someone with information will come forward.

“If you’re scared, you don’t have to give your name… we need what you have. We need the information you have,” said Rocha.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

