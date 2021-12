With the news this summer of Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025, several long-running series involving the Sooners and Longhorns could be in jeopardy, and arguably none of those are more notable than the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, for one, doesn't see the series continuing after the Sooners depart the conference, and wouldn't be stunned either if the top 25 showdown between the schools in Stillwater Saturday marks the final meeting.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO