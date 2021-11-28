ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMahon rallies Rice to 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw two late touchdown passes – including a 3-yarder to Cedric Patterson III with 61 seconds remaining – and Rice rallied for a 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Rice led 14-10 at halftime, but JD Head connected with Smoke Harris for a 5-yard score to give Louisiana Tech a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Owls regained the lead on Cameron Montgomery’s 7-yard TD run on the ensuing possession, but Head scored on a 22-yard run and the Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into the final quarter.

Rice forced a punt with 1:19 to go and Sean Fresch returned it 48 yards to the Louisiana Tech 18-yard line.

Three plays later McMahon hit Patterson for the go-ahead score.

