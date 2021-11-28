Grambling and Southern fans line the streets for Bayou Classic Parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The iconic rivalry between Grambling and Southern Universities lives on. The annual Bayou Classic made its way back to New Orleans.



“It’s amazing! We got all our family out here, we’re here to celebrate this great game today. Today’s going to be an amazing game, it’s game day, y’all,” said parade attendee Lynneitra Schofield.



Last year’s match up was held in Shreveport because of the pandemic, but today, thousands of fans lined the streets to watch the Mardi Gras style parade.



“It’s great, you know, the crowd, the fans, just the environment. We love it, we love New Orleans,” said parade attendee Brian Davis.



While many folks came out just to support their team, others attended to show support for their loved ones.



“I came out here to represent the queen, Ms. 91st Jay. Jaiden, that’s my sister, so I’m so proud of her. I’m so happy that she finally got to, you know, live her dreams,” said parade attendee Terryan Pierre.



“We’re supporting Southern University. My son plays football for Southern University, so this is his junior year,” said Davis.



The Bayou Classic parade was also a huge event for local high school bands, who haven’t been able to perform in a major parade for nearly two years.



Attendees say they’re just happy to be back celebrating in New Orleans.



“You know, covid came around and we couldn’t really go out so it feels good to enjoy the environment,” said Cartasia Richard.

Ultimately, Grambling took the win, with a final score of 29-26.

