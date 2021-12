The Utah Jazz were able to hold on in the fourth quarter and pull out a 110-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night on the road. Rudy Gay seems to be getting more and more comfortable with the Jazz with every game. All of the reports about how involved he was over the last couple of months even though he wasn’t able to practice with the team seem to have been true and to have paid off. If the only way to go is up for Gay then the Jazz really are going to get what they’ve wanted out of him.

