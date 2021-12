In his weekly Zoom call with the media Indiana coach Tom Allen talked about trying to close out the season strong for the seniors. He also gave an update on the possibility that quarterbacks Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle, running back Stephen Carr, and linebacker Cam Jones could return to the field this week. Watch and listen to what the IU head coach had to say during his final meeting with the media before Indiana's home contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO