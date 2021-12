It was a tale of two halves, and then some, for IU in their 112-110 double-overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hoosiers started sluggish and timid in the early stages of their first road game at the Carrier Dome. Indiana sleepwalked their way to halftime, turning the ball over 13 times. That number ballooned to 26 throughout the second half and overtime periods, and it would prove to ultimately be a decisive factor in the game.

