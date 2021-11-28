Rams win 7th straight, advance to Division 2 Quarterfinals

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 1989, the Angelo State football team will be playing football in December thanks to a 20-7 victory over Nebraska-Kearney.

Alfred Grear, and Dagan Dunham would score for the Rams, and Asa Fuller would kick two field goals for the Rams on Saturday.

Angelo State advances to play Colorado School of Mines next Saturday, kick-off TBD.

