Rams stay unbeaten, Belles fall at home
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a last second bucket from Devaughn Thomas, topping Arkansas Tech 70-68.
The Belles would fall 76-63 on Saturday to Tech, dropping them to 0-6 on the season.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
