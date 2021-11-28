ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Rams stay unbeaten, Belles fall at home

By Ryan Compeau
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a last second bucket from Devaughn Thomas, topping Arkansas Tech 70-68.

The Belles would fall 76-63 on Saturday to Tech, dropping them to 0-6 on the season.

