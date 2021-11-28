ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Two injured, one critically, in stabbing on Berkley Avenue in Portsmouth

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a late-night stabbing Saturday that left two people injured.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Berkley Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a serious stab wound and a woman with non life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

