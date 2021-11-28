ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisoho Jawara lifts Weber State past Dixie State 87-70

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 23 points as undefeated Weber State defeated Dixie State 87-70 on Saturday night.

Koby McEwen had 17 points for Weber State (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season. Zahir Porter and Jamison Overton added 14 points apiece.

Dancell Leter had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (1-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Hunter Schofield added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

ABC News

