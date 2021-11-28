Gobbler Shootout a success at Hulman Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Six high school basketball games were held Saturday at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
The first ever “Gobbler Shootout” was a success, with several close games and entertaining finishes. Here are the scores from all the games.
North Vermillion 49
West Vigo 61
Bloomfield 54
Cloverdale 22
North Central 49
Northview 70
Evansville Central 50
Terre Haute North 60
Barr-Reeve 38
Terre Haute South 39
Linton-Stockton 51
Parke Heritage 38
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0