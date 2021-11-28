ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobbler Shootout a success at Hulman Center

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Six high school basketball games were held Saturday at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

The first ever “Gobbler Shootout” was a success, with several close games and entertaining finishes. Here are the scores from all the games.

North Vermillion 49
West Vigo 61

Bloomfield 54
Cloverdale 22

North Central 49
Northview 70

Evansville Central 50
Terre Haute North 60

Barr-Reeve 38
Terre Haute South 39

Linton-Stockton 51
Parke Heritage 38

