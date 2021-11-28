Gobbler Shootout a success at Hulman Center

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – West Vigo senior softball player Avery Funk signed with Quincy University in Illinois on Wednesday afternoon. Funk says a culture of volunteering was critical in her decision. “I think it was just the family feel of the town the campus like everyone there made me feel so welcome they […]

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO