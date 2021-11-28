ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Harden Vol. 6 in Bright Blue

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding upon the upcoming releases with James Harden’s latest signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 6, we have another pair that comes highlighted in ‘Bright Blue.’. This adidas Harden Vol. 6 was spotted on the...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

YEEZY SUPPLY Shock-Dropped The adidas YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT “Slate Blue”

Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – has had an eventful 22 days in November, with his latest string of headlines relating to a rekindling of his relationship Aubrey Drake Graham. On the footwear front, the adidas YEEZY-mastermind has been relatively quiet outside of adding two new styles to his YEEZY boots catalog, but he sent part of the internet into a frenzy at midnight on Monday, November 22nd, as he shock-dropped the YZY BSKTBL KNIT in “Slate Blue.”
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid with Recycled Canvas Releasing in Kids Sizing

One of Jordan Brand’s next Air Jordan 1 Mid releases will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing and feature recycled materials. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes constructed with canvas on the upper while shades of Pink, Tan, and Yellow adorn the overlays. Next, Lime Green drapes the insoles, and White fills in the midsole. Finally, a translucent Grind rubber outsole finishes the look.
Footwear News

Inside the Making of the Collaboration of the Year — the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3

On Nov. 30, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 sneaker will be honored as the Collaboration of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue featuring a conversation between two of its creators. Throughout 2021, Jordan Brand and Whitaker Group delivered on promises to the Black community to help shape a better tomorrow, including grants for grassroots groups and programs to highlight minority designers. From a product perspective, their shared values came through on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3, a luxury take on the iconic...
sneakernews.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Blue Tint” Restock Expected December 22nd

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has kept relatively quiet throughout 2021, allowing other silhouettes from the mind of Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – to stand in the spotlight. Before the year closes, however, the most ubiquitous YEEZY to date is set to return in a handful of colorways, including the “Blue Tint” style that first launched in December 2017.
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the adidas YZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Blue"

Expansion has been the key for Kanye West and his team at adidas in 2021 as this year has brought about several new YEEZY silhouettes to fruition. A handful of them are gearing up to make their debut during the holidays, one being the adidas YZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT in a “Slate Blue” colorway. The kicks first surfaced back October, but now we have a detailed and exclusive look at the kicks.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 Releasing in Green Snakeskin for Kids

Expanding on the kid’s exclusive releases, Nike Sportswear will launch a new Air Max 90 ‘Snakeskin’ soon. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features Green snakeskin across the leather mudguard and White mesh on the base. Next, Pink appears on the tongue branding, bottom eyelet, heel, side branding, and around the Air Max unit. Black fills in the Swoosh logos, while Green and Pink appear on the rubber outsole to finish the look.
SneakerFiles

This adidas NMD R1 is Ready for Christmas

Adidas Originals will help get everyone into the Christmas spirit with the upcoming release of the NMD R1 inspired by Christmas Sweaters. Going over this adidas NMD R1, it comes highlighted in Red and White with a Christmas Sweater pattern on the base. A unique Christmas-inspired logo lands on the tongue while Red and Navy appear on the EVA pod overlays. Finishing the look is a White Boost midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
SneakerFiles

Another Nike Blazer Mid ‘Athletic Club’ is On the Way

Nike has another collection dropping known as the Athletic Club and inspired by the 1970s. Part of the lineup is another Blazer Mid ’77 colorway. This Nike Blazer Mid comes with White textured material on the upper and Grey suede adorns the overlays by the toe and heel. Highlighting the pair, we have Teal leather on the Swoosh logos and heel. Next, we have a retro-inspired Nike Athletic Club on the tongue labels and insoles while a patch lands on the heel to finish the look.
SneakerFiles

Another Nike Air Max 95 ‘Air Sprung’ is Releasing

Nike Sportswear will release another Air Max 95 that’s part of the ‘Air Sprung’ collection. Furthermore, the pair joins the ‘Move to Zero’ campaign. This Nike Air Max 95 features recycled materials while highlighted with a butterfly and caterpillar on the tongue and an ‘Air Sprung’ patch. Next, shades of Aqua, Pink, and Yellow run throughout while the finishing touch is a mushroom on the outsole.
SneakerFiles

First Look: Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Hoops’ in White

Following our look at the ‘Black’ pair, Nike Sportswear will also launch the ‘Hoops’ Air Force 1 in ‘White.’. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in a White, Canyon Purple, and Black color combination. Constructed wit White leather on the base, the same shade adorns the jersey mesh tongues and liners. On the lateral side, we have an embroidered ‘Hoops’ patch. Lastly, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
SneakerFiles

This adidas ZX 9000 Resembles a 2008 Release

Adidas Originals will launch the ZX 9000 in a familiar colorway. This pair initially launched in 2008 and will make a return in Spring 2022. For those that remember, this adidas ZX 9000 comes exactly like the 2008 release, with the exception of the colors which are slightly lighter, which could be due to the lighting. Also, the pair comes with the standard leather, mesh, and suede build. Other details include a plastic lace jewel and a Torsion system on the sole.
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Rolling Stones Vibes

Nike’s next Air Force 1 Low that will release in women’s sizing is inspired by Rock and Roll and looks to have a ‘Rolling Stones’ vibe. Looking closer, this low-top Nike Air Force 1 comes constructed with suede and burlap. Highlighted the pair, we have a hand holding a peace sign on the tongue, a mouth by the heel, and insoles that resemble the Rolling Stones logo while the Swoosh is formed by Gold chains. Lastly, we have Nike’s slogan ‘Just Do It’ in cursive on the forefoot.
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Concord and Team Orange

With a little over a month left to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, the brand will debut a few additional colorways before the brand wraps things up. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache colorways features a Concord, Team Orange, Copa, and Black color combination. Constructed with a traditional neoprene across the base while leather lands on the overlays. Next, we have a semi-translucent heel pull tab and a White midsole. Lastly, an Orange rubber outsole finishes the look.
SneakerFiles

adidas ZX 8000 in ‘Metallic Grey’ Launching Soon

Adidas Originals will launch multiple color options of the ZX 8000 in late 2021 and early 2022. While we continue to showcase upcoming drops, our latest look comes highlighted in ‘Metallic Grey.’. Looking closer, this adidas ZX 8000 features a mixture of mesh, textile, and suede throughout while accents of...
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air Max Plus Features Mint Green Detailing

Nike Sportswear continues its strong releases of Air Max Plus colorways. While we have showcased multiple flashy pairs, this one features a toned-down color scheme. Going over this Nike Air Max Plus, it features a gradient mesh that starts out in Black and fades to White. More Black runs across the mudguard, plastic toe cap, and eyelets while White appears on the midsole and liner. Mint Green drapes the Swoosh, insoles, and placed within the Air Max unit, and 3M reflective hits the tongue. Finally, a mostly Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
SneakerFiles

A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 LV8 Elevated ‘Bred’

Jordan Brand will release a new women’s Air Jordan 1 known as the Air Jordan 1 LV8D Elevated. One of the upcoming color options comes dressed in the classic ‘Bred’ colorway. This variation of the Air Jordan 1 features a Red and Black leather build. Next, the midsole has been...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
