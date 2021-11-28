adidas Harden Vol. 6 in Bright Blue

Nike has another collection dropping known as the Athletic Club and inspired by the 1970s. Part of the lineup is another Blazer Mid ’77 colorway. This Nike Blazer Mid comes with White textured material on the upper and Grey suede adorns the overlays by the toe and heel. Highlighting the pair, we have Teal leather on the Swoosh logos and heel. Next, we have a retro-inspired Nike Athletic Club on the tongue labels and insoles while a patch lands on the heel to finish the look.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO