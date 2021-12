The Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Team won their fourth game of the season on Saturday, beating NC A&T 87-63. Once again, this game was pretty much out of hand after about the first 10 minutes, so I’ll keep the recap brief. Wake once again pushed the pace and shared the ball well, finishing with 19 assists on 29 made baskets. The hot shooting from the last game continued into this one, as the Deacs shot 29-55 (53%) from the floor and 16-35 (45%) from beyond the arc. That marks just the third time since 2016 that the Deacs have made 15 3-pointers or more in a game.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO