New York Times Headline Snafu Raises Questions About Crime Reporting

Source: New York Daily News / Getty

In recent coverage about NYPD struggling to solve murders, the New York York Times ran an article with a clickbait headline distorting the number of murders happening in the city. “After Murders’ Doubled Overnight,’ the N.Y.P.D. Is Solving Fewer Cases” carelessly gives the impression that the number of murders in New York City has rapidly increased in a short period.

As several Twitter users pointed out, not only was the headline, misleading, the outlet’s reporting didn’t support it. While the headline has since been changed to a question about whether murders have been harder to solve during the pandemic, the Times’ initial carelessness speaks to a larger issue with crime reporting.

The original headline erroneously attributed a claim about caseloads doubling to the murder rate. Even with the headline correction, the article also generalizes NYPD clearance rates, claiming NYPD previously cleared 90 percent of murder cases in the city. But publicly available data does not show the NYPD was solving 90 percent of murders before the pandemic.

A quick review of NYPD clearance rates shows the citywide clearance has fluctuated since the fourth quarter of 2017. Available clearance rate data shows an average clearance rate of 74.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 through 2019.

There were only three quarters during that period where the city had a clearance rate of over 80 percent. The city had low clearance rates in the second quarter of 2018 of 61.8 percent and 52.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

If the article meant the clearance rate of the Bronx, that would be more accurate, as the borough has an average clearance rate of 88.4 percent. And the pandemic may have impacted clearance rates, but not once does the article considers there could be more to the story than what the police have to say.

Regarded as the nation’s paper of record, the New York Times is considered a reputable source and standard for reporting across the industry. In October, former public defender Scott Hechinger took issue with the New York Times’ reporting of crime data released in the fall.

“Yet the notoriously volatile nature of short-term crime data renders such efforts futile,” Hechinger wrote. “Ascribing a short-term fluctuation to any particular cause—even a global pandemic—is impossible.”

The recent New York Times article reads like a case for additional surveillance in a city already covered in cameras. It also seems to take officers at their word that a state discovery law is partly to blame without talking to criminal justice reformers or legislators.

But hyping up crime narratives only serves law enforcement’s agenda. Distorting or misreporting facts doesn’t help families and communities awaiting justice for the loss of their loved ones.

As previously reported by NewsOne, some groups have taken issue with the trend in news outlets repeating police statements and claims without verification.

Just as advocates have called for reimagining public safety, including abolishing the current system, journalists have called for a new approach to crime beats. Free Press staffers Tauhid Chappel and Mike Rispoli called the crime beat “racist, classist, fear-based clickbait masking as journalism [that] creates lasting harm for the communities that newsrooms are supposed to serve.”

Police Accounts Often Contradict Evidence. Media Must Hold Law Enforcement Accountable.

1. Andra Murphy

1 of 118

2. George Watson

2 of 118

3. Antwan Gilmore

3 of 118

4. Robert Anderson, 38

4 of 118

5. Tory Brown, 22

5 of 118

6. Ryan LeRoux, 21

6 of 118

7. Leneal Frazier, 40

Source:Getty 7 of 118

8. Demetrius Stanley, 31

8 of 118

9. Ashton Pinke, 27

9 of 118

10. Andrew Brown, 42

10 of 118

11. Matthew Williams, 35

11 of 118

12. Daunte Wright, 20

Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 12 of 118

13. Marvin D. Scott III, 26

Source:GoFundMe 13 of 118

14. Kurt Reinhold, 42

Source:Getty 14 of 118

15. McHale Rose, 19

15 of 118

16. Xzavier Hill, 18

Source:Change.org 16 of 118

Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon

18. Patrick Warren Sr.

Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 18 of 118

19. Carl Dorsey III, 39

19 of 118

20. Dolal Idd, 23

Source:GoFundMe 20 of 118

21. Andre' Hill, 47

21 of 118

22. Joshua Feast

22 of 118

23. Maurice Gordon

Source:Mercury LLC 23 of 118

24. Casey Goodson Jr.

Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 24 of 118

25. Rodney Applewhite

Source:Ben Crump 25 of 118

26. A.J. Crooms

26 of 118

27. Sincere Pierce

27 of 118

28. Walter Wallace Jr.

28 of 118

29. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois

Source:Twitter 29 of 118

30. Jonathan Price

30 of 118

31. Deon Kay

31 of 118

32. Daniel Prude

32 of 118

33. Damian Daniels

33 of 118

34. Dijon Kizzee

34 of 118

35. Trayford Pellerin

Source:GoFundMe 35 of 118

36. David McAtee

36 of 118

38. George Floyd

38 of 118

39. Yassin Mohamed

39 of 118

40. Finan H. Berhe

40 of 118

41. Sean Reed

Source:Twitter 41 of 118

42. Steven Demarco Taylor

Source:S. Lee Merritt 42 of 118

43. Ariane McCree

Source:The Herald/YouTube 43 of 118

44. Terrance Franklin

44 of 118

45. Miles Hall

Source:KRON4 45 of 118

46. Darius Tarver

Source:S. Lee Merritt 46 of 118

47. William Green

47 of 118

48. Samuel David Mallard, 19

48 of 118

49. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17

Source:facebook 49 of 118

50. De’von Bailey, 19

50 of 118

51. Christopher Whitfield, 31

51 of 118

52. Anthony Hill, 26

52 of 118

54. Eric Logan, 54

54 of 118

55. Jamarion Robinson, 26

55 of 118

56. Gregory Hill Jr., 30

56 of 118

57. JaQuavion Slaton, 20

57 of 118

59. Brandon Webber, 20

59 of 118

60. Jimmy Atchison, 21

60 of 118

61. Willie McCoy, 20

61 of 118

63. D’ettrick Griffin, 18

63 of 118

64. Jemel Roberson, 26

Source:false 64 of 118

65. DeAndre Ballard, 23

Source:false 65 of 118

66. Botham Shem Jean, 26

Source:false 66 of 118

67. Antwon Rose Jr., 17

Source:false 67 of 118

68. Robert Lawrence White, 41

Source:false 68 of 118

69. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24

Source:Getty 69 of 118

70. Ramarley Graham, 18

Source:Getty 70 of 118

71. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31

Source:Getty 71 of 118

72. Trayvon Martin, 17

Source:Getty 72 of 118

73. Wendell Allen, 20

Source:Getty 73 of 118

74. Kendrec McDade, 19

Source:Getty 74 of 118

75. Larry Jackson Jr., 32

Source:Getty 75 of 118

76. Jonathan Ferrell, 24

Source:Getty 76 of 118

77. Jordan Baker, 26

Source:Getty 77 of 118

78. Victor White lll, 22

Source:Getty 78 of 118

79. Dontre Hamilton, 31

Source:Getty 79 of 118

80. Eric Garner, 43

Source:Getty 80 of 118

81. John Crawford lll, 22

Source:Getty 81 of 118

82. Michael Brown, 18

Source:Getty 82 of 118

83. Ezell Ford, 25

Source:Getty 83 of 118

84. Dante Parker, 36

Source:Getty 84 of 118

85. Kajieme Powell, 25

Source:Getty 85 of 118

86. Laquan McDonald, 17

Source:Getty 86 of 118

87. Akai Gurley, 28

Source:Getty 87 of 118

88. Tamir Rice, 12

Source:Getty 88 of 118

89. Rumain Brisbon, 34

Source:Getty 89 of 118

90. Jerame Reid, 36

Source:Getty 90 of 118

91. Charly Keunang, 43

Source:Getty 91 of 118

92. Tony Robinson, 19

Source:Getty 92 of 118

93. Walter Scott, 50

Source:Getty 93 of 118

94. Freddie Gray, 25

Source:Getty 94 of 118

95. Brendon Glenn, 29

Source:Getty 95 of 118

96. Samuel DuBose, 43

Source:Getty 96 of 118

97. Christian Taylor, 19

Source:Getty 97 of 118

98. Jamar Clark, 24

Source:Getty 98 of 118

99. Mario Woods, 26

Source:Getty 99 of 118

100. Quintonio LeGrier, 19

Source:Getty 100 of 118

101. Gregory Gunn, 58

Source:Getty 101 of 118

102. Akiel Denkins, 24

Source:Getty 102 of 118

103. Alton Sterling, 37

Source:Getty 103 of 118

104. Philando Castile, 32

Source:Getty 104 of 118

105. Terrence Sterling, 31

Source:Getty 105 of 118

106. Terence Crutcher, 40

Source:Getty 106 of 118

107. Keith Lamont Scott, 43

Source:Getty 107 of 118

108. Alfred Olango, 38

Source:Getty 108 of 118

109. Jordan Edwards, 15

Source:Getty 109 of 118

110. Stephon Clark, 22

Source:false 110 of 118

111. Danny Ray Thomas, 34

Source:false 111 of 118

112. DeJuan Guillory, 27

Source:false 112 of 118

113. Patrick Harmon, 50

113 of 118

114. Jonathan Hart, 21

114 of 118

115. Maurice Granton, 24

115 of 118

116. Julius Johnson, 23

116 of 118

117. Jamee Johnson, 22

Source:S. Lee Merritt 117 of 118

118. Michael Dean, 28

Source:S. Lee Merritt 118 of 118

New York Times Headline Snafu Raises Questions About Crime Reporting was originally published on newsone.com