Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly told his players that he would be leaving Notre Dame for LSU – before the 2021 season came to an official end. “Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

