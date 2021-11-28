ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins’ late TD lifts LSU past No. 14 Texas A&M, 27-24

By Associated Press
 5 days ago



BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24.

The winning play gave coach Ed Orgeron a triumphant send off in his final game in Tiger Stadium.

Ed Orgeron: ‘I will not coach the bowl game’

LSU had lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on the brink its first losing season since 1999 when Johnson came alive on fourth-and-6 from the LSU 19 with less than 1:30 left.

Jenkins also had a 45-yard touchdown catch in the game.

Aggies QB Zach Calzada passed for three scores.

