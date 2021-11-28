Jenkins’ late TD lifts LSU past No. 14 Texas A&M, 27-24
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24.
The winning play gave coach Ed Orgeron a triumphant send off in his final game in Tiger Stadium.Ed Orgeron: ‘I will not coach the bowl game’
LSU had lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on the brink its first losing season since 1999 when Johnson came alive on fourth-and-6 from the LSU 19 with less than 1:30 left.
Jenkins also had a 45-yard touchdown catch in the game.
Aggies QB Zach Calzada passed for three scores.
