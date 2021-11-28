ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kelley throws 4 TDs, SE Louisiana beats Florida A&M 38-14

By Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLFXP_0d8K8xrP00

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw four touchdown passes and Southeastern Louisiana beat Florida A&M 38-14 in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) will move on to play third-seeded James Madison in the second round.

BLOG: Coach O goes out a winner in LSU thriller over No. 14 Texas A&M in Death Valley

Kelley threw two touchdown passes to Taron Jones. Nick Kovacs also caught a TD pass and ran for a score.

Rasean McKay threw for 238 yards with a pair of late touchdown passes for Florida A&M (9-3).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Riverside tabs Roussel as new head coach

There’s another Roussel coaching the Riverside Academy football team. Lee Roussel, offensive line coach for the Nicholls Colonels, has officially accepted the job as head football coach, the school announced Friday morning. Roussel, 36, was the offensive line coach at Nicholls for seven years. He served previously as an assistant coach at Rummel, St Charles, […]
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
WGNO

‘Boys roll, Saints lose 5th straight

The Saints are hurting and just plain hurtin’. Without running back Alvin Kamara and both starting offensive tackles, the Saints lost their 5th straight game Thursday night, 27-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints set a record for consecutive losses in the Sean Payton era. Quarterback Taysom Hill, making his first start of the season, […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WGNO

TKO: Mavs take out Pelicans early, coast

The Dallas Mavericks were hot, and the New Orleans Pelicans felt it. Dallas won every quarter, led by 18 after one, and cruised to a 139-107 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 28 points, and 14 assists. The Mavericks made 57 of 83 field goal […]
NBA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy