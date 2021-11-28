ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain overnight into early Sunday!

wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect. We’ll be warmer tonight as...

wgno.com

cnyhomepage.com

Cold and windy Friday, snow showers Saturday

A cold and windy day is expected Friday. After some flurries in the morning, a quiet, partly sunny afternoon is expected. Saturday will feature snow showers with rain possibly mixing in in the valleys as temperatures reach the mid-30s in the afternoon. Sunday is a quiet day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KSLA

Cold front arrives late overnight Sunday into Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After tying a record high Thursday we are tracking more very warm weather for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures are again starting off in the 50s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon. Even as rain chances move up as we head into the weekend we are still expecting highs both Saturday and Sunday to also be in the mid-70s. Changes won’t truly arrive until the cold front we have been talking about all week finally moves through the region overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Behind the cold front we are expecting temperatures that will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Then later in the day on Tuesday we are expecting more potential rain as a developing area of low pressure pushes through the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wgno.com

Beautiful fall weather again today

It’s going to be another nice afternoon with mild temperatures. The biggest difference will be a bit more humidity through the day. Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Wednesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. More of the same is on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wintry mix of rain, snow expected overnight

December 2, 2021 – Washington County, WI – The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes a mix of rain and snow overnight, mainly after 4 a.m., for the following counties:. “Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching for Sunday Snow/Rain Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A quick bit of rain & snow moved by southern Wisconsin Friday morning. Accumulations were minor, but roads were a touch slippery North of Madison. Road conditions improve as highs climb back to the middle 40s. The sky clears Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to...
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonally cool weekend, rain Sunday night

HAPPY FRIDAY! Thursday felt like an October throwback, with afternoon temperatures flirting with 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies, after a few midday showers ended. We had a beautiful sunrise today at 7:36. Sunset tonight comes early at 5:06 on the sixth night of Hanukkah. A disturbance moving across the Great Lakes brought cloud cover […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
wgno.com

Potentially dangerous fog Friday morning

Another dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning with widespread fog around the area. It is dense and most of the visibility reports are coming in at a half mile or less. Please be careful as you head out through around 9-10AM when that fog will be burning off. Remember to use the low beam headlights when driving through fog.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL

