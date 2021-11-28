ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 ULL beats Warhawks to go unbeaten in Sun Belt play

By Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe for a 21-16 victory.

The Ragin’ Cajuns won their school-record 11th straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas and went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time.

BLOG: Coach O goes out a winner in LSU thriller over No. 14 Texas A&M in Death Valley

Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the conference championship game next Saturday.

The Warhawks ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

