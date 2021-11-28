Rally held after unedited video of Christian Hall being shot by Pa. state police released

A rally was held in the Poconos on Saturday after new, unedited video was released showing a Chinese American teenager being fatally shot by Pennsylvania state police last year.

Supporters from our area attended the event in a show of solidarity with Christian Hall's family.

"Today marks 332 days that I have not seen my son," said his mother, Fe Hall. "His death should not be in vain."

The 19-year-old died on a highway overpass in Hamilton Township, Monroe County, on December 30.

He had called 911 about a "possible suicider" and, when troopers arrived, they saw a gun in his hand.

It turned out to be a pellet gun, designed to look like a real pistol.

Calls are growing Thursday for an independent investigation into the shooting of a Chinese American teenager by Pennsylvania State Police last year in the Poconos.

Responding troopers spent nearly nine minutes trying to persuade Hall to drop the gun before fatally shooting him.

Video previously released by the Monroe County District Attorney's office showed Hall's hands were in the air, then the video is blurred before he's shot.

The full video, which Hall's attorneys obtained through a subpoena, shows that in the last seconds of his life, Hall's hands remained above his head while he continued to hold on to the gun.

Action News anchor Nydia Han spoke to Hall's parents last week.

"We're doing this to have those who need to be accountable, be made accountable. So that there will be change," Fe Hall said. "That cases like this, where there are killings that involve the police, there has to be an unbiased, independent investigation right away. That law has to be changed."

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office determined the use of deadly force by the troopers was justified. Hall's family is calling for an independent investigation.