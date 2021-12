The Miami Dolphins established themselves as one of the most red-hot teams in the NFL right now after absolutely dismantling Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, The Dolphins broke 30 points or more for the first time this season in the offense’s best performance to date. Miami seems to be finding their groove and are starting to look like the team many of us thought they would be in 2021, on top of that the once ranked 32nd defense has regained their vintage swagger and efficiency from 2020. This performance marks 4 games in a row where the Dolphins come out with the win, but what does a 4 win streak mean to a 5-7 Miami Dolphins?

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO