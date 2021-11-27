ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nash Bridges: Was Reunion Movie Worthy of a Full-On Series Revival?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B07Y1_0d8K87UE00

Don Johnson returned as Nash Bridges this Saturday night, with Cheech Marin’s Joe Dominguez again riding shotgun. Did the reunion movie for USA Network prove worthy of a full-on series revival?

The two-hour movie — which producers, at least at one point , hoped would serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch — picked up with Nash and Joe chasing after Trevor Garrison, a baddie involved in trafficking teenage girls. After a gunshot from Joe accidentally explodes a nearby gas truck (but in doing so KO’s Trevor), both he and Nash nonetheless get a two-week suspension from the San Francisco PD’s SIU (Special Investigations Unit).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLUEs_0d8K87UE00 Jump to a year later, and Nash is still riding the pine when he is invited by Captain Lena Harris (who rose through the ranks with Nash’s daughter Cassidy, now in the military) to rejoin SIU to help finally crack a serial killer case. Technically reporting to a young named Steven Colton ( Arrow ‘s Joe Dinicol), Nash convinces Joe to step away from his weed dispensary business and serve as a sometimes-high consultant. Rounding out the existing SIU are Ellie ( Bigge r’s Angela Ko), her sorta-boyfriend Keith ( The Last Ship’ s Paul James), and Chloe ( Pose ‘s Alexia Garcia), the force’s first transgender cop and the niece of Nash’s old colleague “No-Neck” Nick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLStT_0d8K87UE00 Though brought back solely to work the serial killer case, Nash defies/slips away from Steven when he can to try to (again) get the goods on Trevor Garrison, who got out of the clink during his suspension. Trevor is involved with Trumanik, a Ukrainian American who swiftly has Garrison offed in lockup after he gets arrested. Nash eventually makes a connection between the serial killings and what Trevor/Trumanik were involved in — some sort of underground hybrid of Fight Club and Running Man , in which the very rich gambled on who would win brutal faceoffs.

Ellie goes undercover to infiltrate the club and even get herself booked for a fight, but as such gets injected with nanobots that, among other things, can activate a “kill switch” if Trumanik says so. Luckily, just as Trumanik — wise to Ellie being a cop — orders her “kill switch” activated, Nash takes a large weapon from the fight club’s arsenal and butchers the electrical box, shutting down the computers. Nash is given quite a literal jolt from the act, and Trumanik nearly gets the drop on him, but Nash whips out his gun just in time to fell the baddie. (It turns out, though, that Trevor Garrison’s dad was actually the man behind the man behind the man , but he is now in the NSA’s hands because of his involvement with the nanotech.)

With the serial killer case (and then some) solved, Steven acknowledges that the SIU could benefit from “old school” Nash sticking around — even if he is trying to bed Steven’s sister, the SFPD shrink (played by Bonnie Somerville). Nash in turn pulls up to Joe’s dispensary and invites a grumbling “Bubba” to return at his side.

What did you think of the Nash Bridges movie? Assuming that it’d land on Peacock (since USA is pretty much out of the scripted TV business ), would you be game for a full revival series?

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Judge Steve Harvey First Look, Ahsoka Series Casting and More

Judge Steve Harvey‘s court is in session. ABC has released a promo for the new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c. In the program, “real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in [Harvey’s] courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between,” per the official description. “With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.” Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Disney+’s forthcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series, starring Rosario...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Waltons' Homecoming: Did CW Movie Remake Evoke Enough Charm?

The CW this Sunday night commemorated the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story — the 1971 TV-movie that wound up siring The Waltons — with a remake. But did it evoke enough folksy charm? As with the source material, and set in 1933, The CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming found the titular family readying for Christmas but also waiting… and waiting… for patriarch John Sr. (played by Ben Lawson) to come home for the holiday from his far-away job. (John’s already long bus ride was further slowed by a brewing snow storm, and is eventually derailed when the bus skids...
MOVIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Bonnie Somerville
Person
Cheech Marin
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
Empire

Actor Dean Stockwell Dies, Aged 85

Dean Stockwell, an accomplished actor of stage and screen best known for his role in cult TV series Quantum Leap, has died. He was 85. Born Robert Dean Stockwell in North Hollywood in 1936, it almost feels like he was fated to perform – his father, Harry, voiced Prince Charming in Disney's Snow White, while his mother and younger sibling were also actors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Nsa#San Francisco#Usa Network#The San Francisco Pd#A Ukrainian American
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Will Ryan, The Land Before Time and Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Veteran voice actor Will Ryan, perhaps best known for his work giving life to classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse's Willie the Giant, Peg-Leg Pete as well as the voice of Petrie in the beloved animated film The Land Before Time has died following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan's November 19th death was confirmed by his talent agent Nery Lemus (via The Hollywood Reporter).
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy