New York Times Headline Snafu Raises Questions About Crime Reporting
In recent coverage about NYPD struggling to solve murders, the New York York Times ran an article with a clickbait headline distorting the number of murders happening in the city. “After Murders’ Doubled Overnight,’ the N.Y.P.D. Is Solving Fewer Cases” carelessly gives the impression that the number of murders in New York City has rapidly increased in a short period.
As several Twitter users pointed out, not only was the headline, misleading, the outlet’s reporting didn’t support it. While the headline has since been changed to a question about whether murders have been harder to solve during the pandemic, the Times’ initial carelessness speaks to a larger issue with crime reporting.
The original headline erroneously attributed a claim about caseloads doubling to the murder rate. Even with the headline correction, the article also generalizes NYPD clearance rates, claiming NYPD previously cleared 90 percent of murder cases in the city. But publicly available data does not show the NYPD was solving 90 percent of murders before the pandemic.
A quick review of NYPD clearance rates shows the citywide clearance has fluctuated since the fourth quarter of 2017. Available clearance rate data shows an average clearance rate of 74.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 through 2019.
There were only three quarters during that period where the city had a clearance rate of over 80 percent. The city had low clearance rates in the second quarter of 2018 of 61.8 percent and 52.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
If the article meant the clearance rate of the Bronx, that would be more accurate, as the borough has an average clearance rate of 88.4 percent. And the pandemic may have impacted clearance rates, but not once does the article considers there could be more to the story than what the police have to say.
Regarded as the nation’s paper of record, the New York Times is considered a reputable source and standard for reporting across the industry. In October, former public defender Scott Hechinger took issue with the New York Times’ reporting of crime data released in the fall.
“Yet the notoriously volatile nature of short-term crime data renders such efforts futile,” Hechinger wrote. “Ascribing a short-term fluctuation to any particular cause—even a global pandemic—is impossible.”
The recent New York Times article reads like a case for additional surveillance in a city already covered in cameras. It also seems to take officers at their word that a state discovery law is partly to blame without talking to criminal justice reformers or legislators.
But hyping up crime narratives only serves law enforcement’s agenda. Distorting or misreporting facts doesn’t help families and communities awaiting justice for the loss of their loved ones.
As previously reported by NewsOne, some groups have taken issue with the trend in news outlets repeating police statements and claims without verification.
Just as advocates have called for reimagining public safety, including abolishing the current system, journalists have called for a new approach to crime beats. Free Press staffers Tauhid Chappel and Mike Rispoli called the crime beat “racist, classist, fear-based clickbait masking as journalism [that] creates lasting harm for the communities that newsrooms are supposed to serve.”
Police Accounts Often Contradict Evidence. Media Must Hold Law Enforcement Accountable.
1. Andra Murphy
1 of 118
2. George Watson
2 of 118
3. Antwan Gilmore
3 of 118
4. Robert Anderson, 38
4 of 118
5. Tory Brown, 22
5 of 118
6. Ryan LeRoux, 21
6 of 118
7. Leneal Frazier, 40
Source:Getty 7 of 118
8. Demetrius Stanley, 31
8 of 118
9. Ashton Pinke, 27
9 of 118
10. Andrew Brown, 42
10 of 118
11. Matthew Williams, 35
11 of 118
12. Daunte Wright, 20
Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 12 of 118
13. Marvin D. Scott III, 26
Source:GoFundMe 13 of 118
14. Kurt Reinhold, 42
Source:Getty 14 of 118
15. McHale Rose, 19
15 of 118
16. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 16 of 118
18. Patrick Warren Sr.
Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 18 of 118
19. Carl Dorsey III, 39
19 of 118
20. Dolal Idd, 23
Source:GoFundMe 20 of 118
21. Andre' Hill, 47
21 of 118
22. Joshua Feast
22 of 118
23. Maurice Gordon
Source:Mercury LLC 23 of 118
24. Casey Goodson Jr.
Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 24 of 118
25. Rodney Applewhite
Source:Ben Crump 25 of 118
26. A.J. Crooms
26 of 118
27. Sincere Pierce
27 of 118
28. Walter Wallace Jr.
28 of 118
29. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter 29 of 118
30. Jonathan Price
30 of 118
31. Deon Kay
31 of 118
32. Daniel Prude
32 of 118
33. Damian Daniels
33 of 118
34. Dijon Kizzee
34 of 118
35. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe 35 of 118
36. David McAtee
36 of 118
38. George Floyd
38 of 118
39. Yassin Mohamed
39 of 118
40. Finan H. Berhe
40 of 118
41. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter 41 of 118
42. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt 42 of 118
43. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube 43 of 118
44. Terrance Franklin
44 of 118
45. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4 45 of 118
46. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt 46 of 118
47. William Green
47 of 118
48. Samuel David Mallard, 19
48 of 118
49. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17
Source:facebook 49 of 118
50. De’von Bailey, 19
50 of 118
51. Christopher Whitfield, 31
51 of 118
52. Anthony Hill, 26
52 of 118
54. Eric Logan, 54
54 of 118
55. Jamarion Robinson, 26
55 of 118
56. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
56 of 118
57. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
57 of 118
59. Brandon Webber, 20
59 of 118
60. Jimmy Atchison, 21
60 of 118
61. Willie McCoy, 20
61 of 118
63. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
63 of 118
64. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 64 of 118
65. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 65 of 118
66. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 66 of 118
67. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
Source:false 67 of 118
68. Robert Lawrence White, 41
Source:false 68 of 118
69. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty 69 of 118
70. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty 70 of 118
71. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty 71 of 118
72. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty 72 of 118
73. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty 73 of 118
74. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty 74 of 118
75. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty 75 of 118
76. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty 76 of 118
77. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty 77 of 118
78. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty 78 of 118
79. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty 79 of 118
80. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty 80 of 118
81. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty 81 of 118
82. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty 82 of 118
83. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty 83 of 118
84. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty 84 of 118
85. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty 85 of 118
86. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty 86 of 118
87. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty 87 of 118
88. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty 88 of 118
89. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty 89 of 118
90. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty 90 of 118
91. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty 91 of 118
92. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty 92 of 118
93. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty 93 of 118
94. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty 94 of 118
95. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty 95 of 118
96. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty 96 of 118
97. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty 97 of 118
98. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty 98 of 118
99. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty 99 of 118
100. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty 100 of 118
101. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty 101 of 118
102. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty 102 of 118
103. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty 103 of 118
104. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty 104 of 118
105. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty 105 of 118
106. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty 106 of 118
107. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty 107 of 118
108. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty 108 of 118
109. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty 109 of 118
110. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 110 of 118
111. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 111 of 118
112. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 112 of 118
113. Patrick Harmon, 50
113 of 118
114. Jonathan Hart, 21
114 of 118
115. Maurice Granton, 24
115 of 118
116. Julius Johnson, 23
116 of 118
117. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt 117 of 118
118. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt 118 of 118
New York Times Headline Snafu Raises Questions About Crime Reporting was originally published on newsone.com
Comments / 0