ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Miscues costly in playoff loss to Southern Illinois

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0ycs_0d8K7gmP00

VERMILLION, S.D.—Southern Illinois stymied South Dakota’s offense and put just enough points on the board to earn a 22-10 win Saturday inside the DakotaDome in a first-round, NCAA playoff game.

Southern Illinois, 8-4, advances to face No. 2 North Dakota State (10-1) next Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. Those two teams, despite competing in the Valley, did not face each other during the regular season. South Dakota, hosting its first NCAA playoff game in 35 years, saw its season end with a 7-5 mark.

Avante Cox caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown to lead the Salukis. The play of the game was the 48-yard bomb he caught on the second play of an SIU series that began with 8:50 remaining after the Coyotes had cut the lead to 16-10. Romeir Elliott ran in from 5 yards out four plays later for the final score of the game.

Two of South Dakota’s four turnovers – Southern Illinois didn’t commit any – came after Elliott’s final score, but miscues throughout the game were costly to South Dakota.

The first came on the fourth play from scrimmage when Qua Brown made the first of his two interceptions on a Carson Camp overthrow in Saluki territory. Southern Illinois marched 30 yards the other way and capitalized with a 50-yard Nico Gualdoni field goal on its first possession.

The most costly error came early in the second quarter. The Coyote defense, on the field for much of the first half, stopped a 3 rd -and-8 play from the USD 24. But South Dakota roughed the holder on the ensuing field goal attempt. SIU took its three points and turned them into seven two plays later when a blown coverage left Cox all by himself in the end zone for a 4-yard score and a 10-0 lead.

Despite its struggles offensively, South Dakota trailed just 13-0 at the half. But the plays and time of possession were lopsided. After Southern Illinois’ first possession of the second half, it had run 58 plays for 253 yards. South Dakota had run 19 plays for 66 yards.

The Coyotes took their opening possession of the second half down to the Saluki 4-yard line. But Camp threw incomplete to Nate Thomas on 3 rd -and-2 and South Dakota settled for a chip shot field goal to get on the board at 13-3.

It was a 13-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Travis Theis run that made it 16-10 in the fourth. South Dakota had to go the length of the field throughout the game to SIU’s credit. The Coyotes’ average start was their own 21.

Camp entered as the ninth-most efficient passer in the nation. He threw just four interceptions during the regular season, but the Salukis got him three times Saturday and he lost a fumble late after a 29-yard scramble down the field. He passed for 202 yards and completed 19-of-31 attempts. Caleb Vander Esch caught three passes for 51 yards.

Romeir ran 17 times for a game-high 68 yards and Southern Illinois outrushed South Dakota 174-111, but with 18 more carries. Nic Baker completed 21-of-30 passes for 210 yards and the one score.

Jack Cochrane , making his 39 th consecutive start at linebacker, led South Dakota’s defense with 12 tackles including his second sack of the season. He finishes a fantastic career with 328 stops, sixth-most in program history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Washington girls begin ‘AA’ title defense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Girls took home the Class AA State Basketball Championship last year for the first time since 2015. While they’ll have to fill the void left by by last year’s graduating class, the Warriors feel they have the talent to be a top contender in AA once again. Despite […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Vermillion, SD
Football
Vermillion, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
State
South Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Football
City
Vermillion, SD
Fargo, ND
College Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
Vermillion, SD
College Sports
KELOLAND

MVFC honors 15 Jacks on all-league teams

Fifteen South Dakota State football student-athletes, led by three-time first-team selection Pierre Strong, Jr., were named Monday to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team. Selections were determined by a vote among the league's coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KELOLAND

SDSU set for road playoff game at Sacramento State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State rolled past UC Davis in their playoff opener on Saturday, as the Jacks advanced to the next round with a 56-24 victory over the Aggies. It was a combination of the run game and turnovers that led to the Jacks big win. Isaiah Davis and Pierre Strong Junior […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#American Football#S D#Dakotadome#Coyote#Siu
KELOLAND

USD sweeps Omaha, wins Summit League Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons thanks to an emphatic sweep over Omaha in Saturday's Summit League tournament championship that took place in front of 1,097 fans inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NCAA
KELOLAND

Chase Mason commits to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Viborg-Hurley native Chase Mason announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back on November 15 as he sought to pursue a career in college football.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Davis, SDSU run past UC Davis in first round of FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State rushed for a season-high 433 yards and tied a school record with six interceptions as the Jackrabbits advanced in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a convincing 56-24 opening-round victory over UC Davis Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD outlasts rival SDSU in five sets, advances to Summit League Final

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Not that any meeting with South Dakota and South Dakota State needs any more hype, but a spot in the Summit League Championship was on the line when the two met in volleyball Friday night. After both teams survived multiple match points, it was USD picking up an 18-16 win in […]
SPORTS
KELOLAND

South Dakota State drops showcase opener

ESTERO, Fla. (SDSU) – Jackrabbit women’s basketball opened the Gulf Coast Showcase with an 81-63 loss to Massachusetts Friday morning. SDSU was outscored 29-13 in points off turnovers and 23-6 in second-chance points. Five of UMass’ first seven points came off turnovers by the Jacks. The Minutemen led 7-0 before a Lindsey Theuninck 3-pointer pulled […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KELOLAND

Skyforce fall in double OT against Cleveland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some NBA G-League action was going down today with the Skyforce taking on the Cleveland Charge. We begin in the 2nd half, Brandon Knight sizing up Tacko Fall then kicks it for Mike Smith who steps into the three ball and knocks it down. He was 5-9 from beyond the […]
NBA
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

370
Followers
515
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy