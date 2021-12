Sports clothes and accessories are in high demand during the last few weeks of December. Some people buy them early, while others wait until after Christmas 2021 sales because it is cheaper then than usual. Oneill has clothes for athletes or people who do sports, through their kayaking clothes that keep you warm on cold mornings at sea before sunrise! Oneill is there every year with offers so enticing just when we need them most: right around this time every year (December). There will be deals like never seen before; if not now, then soon enough once spring arrives again next year…

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO